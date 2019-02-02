  • KCAL9On Air

Filed Under:Rams, Super Bowl, Super Bowl 53, Super Bowl LIII

ATLANTA (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Rams held a major rally in Atlanta’s Centennial Olympic Park on Saturday as the team gets set to take on the New England Patriots on Sunday in Super Bowl LIII.

The Rams’ yellow and blue took over the park for the team’s official rally.

“Everybody in the country except for New England, St. Louis and New Orleans. Everybody else is cheering for the Rams. Atlanta has been amazing,” said a Rams fan.

From Rams cheerleaders to Rams fans from around the globe.

“I would have crawled on my hands and feet,” said a fan from Scotland.

“From Mexico. 29 hours in driving,” said a fan from Mexico.

Rams fans were representing — even Snoop Dogg.

“Coach McVay is doing a great job. The organization is like full 360 turnaround. The spirit is back in LA. The football. The feeling is there. It’s back on,” said Snoop Dogg.

