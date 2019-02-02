



– Sean McVay didn’t become the youngest coach in NFL history to lead his team to the Super Bowl by not being focused on the sidelines, but his level of concentration has required some attention from another Rams employee.

The 33-year-old coach has a tendency to zero in on the game so much that he doesn’t watch the referees, and occasionally steps out onto the field.

The solution: Ted Rath literally guides McVay out of the way.

Sean McVay has an assistant coach just to keep him off the field 😂 (via @NFLFilms) pic.twitter.com/bm84r6kCAM — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 21, 2019

Rath, listed on the official Rams website as the director of strength training and performance, told NFL Films: “It is kind of like a dance. Maybe tango? Like a side step into the path of the official and then remove back.”

The video of Rath following McVay along the edge of the field garnered more than 7 million views.

“I literally have to spend most of my time when the offense is on the field standing right behind Sean and ripping him out of the way when the official’s about to run into him – just so we don’t get a penalty,” Rath told NFL Films.