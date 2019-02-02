



– Mandatory evacuation orders and voluntary evacuation warnings are in place for areas throughout Southern California.

A mandatory evacuation was issued Saturday morning for the Holy Fire Burn area.

The Riverside County Emergency Management Department ordered residents in the following locations in the Temescal Valley and north Lake Elsinore to leave for safer locations: Alberhill, Amorose, Alvarado-A, Glen Eden, Glen Ivy, Grace, Horsethief-A, Laguna-A, Lakeside-A, Maitri, McVicker-A, Rice and Withrow-A.

The evacuation zones can be identified via maps provided by the EMD, or by contacting officials at the county Emergency Operations Center, 951-940-6985.

A care and reception center has been established at Elsinore High School, 21800 Canyon Drive, Wildomar.

This second storm impacting the Inland Empire is expected to produce locally heavy downpours beginning in the predawn hours today and continuing into Saturday night.

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood watch, effective 7 a.m. Saturday and ending at 12:01 a.m. Sunday. Most of western Riverside County, not including the Coachella Valley, was included in the watch.

“Heavy rainfall could trigger flash flooding in low-lying areas,” according to the NWS. “Heavy rain capable of triggering debris flows is most likely between noon and 5 p.m. Saturday.”

The Riverside metropolitan area could get up to 1.2 inches of rainfall, while Lake Elsinore is expected to see up to 1.8 inches and the San Gorgonio Pass is forecast to get around 2 inches, meteorologists said. Up to 2.4 inches of precipitation is predicted for Idyllwild, and the Coachella Valley will receive around a half-inch.

A wide area skirting the eastern side of the national forest, bordering Lake Elsinore and the Temescal Valley, was left exposed to potential flood damage because of the 23,000-acre Holy Fire in August. The blaze, allegedly the work of an arsonist, denuded steep terrain below Santiago Peak, permitting water to flow unchecked onto lower slopes where subdivisions are situated.

The City of Burbank has issued voluntary evacuation orders for residents of Country Club Drive above Via Montana, beginning at 5 a.m. Saturday and continuing through at least 4 p.m. The hillsides were scarred by the La Tuna Fire two years ago, increasing concerns for mudslides and debris flow.

Mandatory evacuations are in effect for parts of Santa Barbara and Ventura counties, including at the Ventura Beach RV Resort due to flooding risks.

Multiple neighborhoods fell under mandatory evacuation orders at intervals between Jan. 14 and Jan. 17, when the last storm series produced intense downpours, resulting in a number of street closures. Mud and debris flows, however, did not cause any serious damage to residential properties.

Rain showers are expected to linger through Sunday afternoon, then the third storm front will bring lighter precipitation Monday morning through Tuesday, according to the Weather Service.

