MARINA DEL REY (CBSLA) – Police are searching for a kidnapped 20 month-old toddler who was inside an SUV when it was stolen Saturday in the Marina del Rey area.

The toddler’s mother parked the SUV and then went inside a store for about 20 minutes, leaving her child inside the vehicle, Los Angeles Police Officer Sal Ramirez said.

The mother told police she exited the store and the SUV was gone. The 911 call came in about 2:50 p.m., he said.

The missing vehicle is a silver, 2017 Honda SUV, with California plate number 7YWP809.

The suspect is described as a male white or Latino, about 5-feet-10 inches and weighing about 185 pounds, Ramirez said. The suspect was wearing a blue jacket and dark pants.

If you’ve seen the SUV, you’re asked to call the LAPD’s Pacific Division at (310) 482-6334 or 911. Tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS.