



– As the Los Angeles Rams prepare for their chance to make history in Atlanta, the Southland is showing its support by lighting up several well-known L.A.-area landmarks in Rams blue.

Beginning Friday and continuing through Sunday, the following landmarks are showing the blue lights:

–Los Angeles City Hall

–U.S. Bank Tower

–Union Station

–Los Angeles Convention Center

–Los Angeles Zoo

–Beverly Hills City Hall

–Santa Monica Pier Ferris Wheel

–Wilshire Grand Center

Sky9 was over Wilshire Grand in downtown L.A. Friday night as the exterior was lit up in the Rams logo.

The Rams will take on the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LIII at 3:30 p.m. Sunday on CBS2.

The Rams won the Super Bowl after the 1999 season when the team played its home games in St. Louis, but the Los Angeles Rams have played in just one Super Bowl, losing to the Pittsburgh Steelers in January 1980 at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena.

