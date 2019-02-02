



— Residents of Montecito are hoping they don’t have a case of déjà vu all over again.

Wary residents have been keeping their eye on a creek there all day, reports KCAL9’s Greg Mills.

“It got up to almost six feet. The overflow level they have on there is eight feet so it was getting up there close,” says homeowner Ryan Clark.

When the creek rises, residents worry about a repeat of last year’s deadly mud and debris flow that devastated this community.

“I think for a lot of people it’s a way more scary and there’s a little post-traumatic stress going on for them,” Clark says.

Evacuations were ordered and residents were told they had to be out by 8 p.m. Friday.

Mills didn’t find anyone who hesitated.

“I don’t think I know anybody who stuck it out in this neighborhood,” Clark says.

The storms that moved into the region the past several days have hit the area hard. Heavy rains caused a mud flow across the 101 Freeway. Drivers were forced off the road at Highway 150 in Carpinteria as crews worked throughout the day to get the freeway back open.

Ruben Perez was on his egg delivery route to Santa Barbara Saturday morning.

He told Mills the road was already blocked off by 9:30 and he was forced to wait for hours.

The same fate awaited Adam Heard and his daughter — they were driving from San Diego to Santa Barbara and the trip left them stranded in Montecito for some time.

“We have been trying to finagle our way around all this mess for about three hours,” he said. Adding a bit of sarcasm he said, “Yeah, yeah, it’s been awesome.”

They were headed to Santa Barbara to pick up their new puppy — a Bullmastiff they are naming Margo.

Good news for travelers. Work crews got the 101 southbound lanes open about 4 p.m., the northbound lanes opened a little while later.