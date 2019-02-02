  • KCAL9On Air

Filed Under:5 Freeway, Car Crash

GORMAN (CBSLA) – One person has been killed and several others were injured Saturday morning in a multi-car crash on the 5 Freeway in Gorman.

The accident occurred around 8:05 a.m. at Vista Del Lago near Pyramid Lake as heavy rains drenched the region.

A California Highway Patrol vehicle may have been involved in the collision, officials said.

The identity of the deceased has not been released.

It is not yet clear what caused the crash or how many cars were involved.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

