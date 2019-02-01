ANAHEIM (CBSLA) — Fire and utility crews descended on a manhole cover in front of Disneyland Thursday night after smoke was reported coming out of it.

The smoke was reported at about 9:40 p.m. in the 1700 block of South Harbor Boulevard, near the entrance to downtown Disney and in front of the Anaheim Hotel.

Firefighters were first to respond, followed by Anaheim Public Utilities, which took over the investigation. The southbound lanes of Harbor Boulevard between Disney and Shuttle ways were closed.

Disneyland had closed by 8 p.m. as scheduled, and did not appear to be affected by the emergency response.

There were no reports of damage or injuries, and no word on what caused the smoke.

