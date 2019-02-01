LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Rams fans are gearing up for the big game.

LA is set to take on the evil empire in just hours.

“I’ve listened to so many podcasts that I’ve heard blow out on Rams side to blow out on Patriots side,” said a Rams fan.

Fans say both teams are well matched, which should make for a very entertaining contest.

“It’s awesome that McVay and Belichick, they both adjust so much on the fly. It’s gonna be quite the chess match,” said the fan.

The Rams pop-up team store at the Coliseum was fully stocked Friday.

On the minds of die-hards — where they’re watching the game and what’s on the menu.

Not far from fans’ minds — revenge. They want the Rams to do what the Dodgers couldn’t.

“We have to win. Tom Brady has enough rings, you know,” said another Rams fan.