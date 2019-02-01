



– An Aliso Viejo woman who was hired to help people organize their homes is charged with stealing from several of her clients in Orange County.

Forty-one-year-old Erin Aaberg, who works at a freelance professional home organizer, was arrested Thursday on suspicion of grand theft, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department.

Aaberg is accused of stealing from at least three clients between 2017 and January of 2019, and investigators believe she may have more victims.

In one case, Aaberg stole an $11,000 gold pendant and sold it to a jewelry store in Mission Viejo, deputies said. In another, she stole a ring and returned it to the owner because she believed there would be reward money involved.

In a third case, Aaberg was caught on surveillance video stealing gift cards. She returned the gift cards after being confronted, the sheriff’s department said.

She was booked on $20,000 bail and is expected to be arraigned Friday.

Anyone who believes they were victimized by Aaberg should call detectives at 949-206-6191.