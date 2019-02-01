PASADENA (CBSLA) — A Pasadena marriage and family therapist has been charged with sexually battering two female patients, and police believe he may have more victims.

The investigation into Edgar Gustavo Villamarin, 64, started in November, after a woman told police she had been sexually assaulted by her therapist. Police say their investigation yielded “corroborating evidence of the sexual assault allegation,” and Villamarin was later arrested.

Since Villamarin’s initial arrest, he has been released after posting bail. But further investigation uncovered another allegation of sexual assault in January 2016. That woman also claimed the assault happened at Villamarin’s office during a scheduled appointment.

On Jan. 9, Villamarin was charged with seven counts of false imprisonment, sexual assault and sexual battery. He has since been freed after posting $450,000 bail and is scheduled to be arraigned on Feb. 28.

Because detectives believe he may have more victims, Villamarin’s booking photo was released to the public. Anyone with information about Villamarin or believes they may be a victim can contact Detective Matt Crawford at (626) 744-3861 or Pasadena Police dispatch at (626) 744-4241.