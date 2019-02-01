



– A civilian employee with the Los Angeles Police Department has been arrested in the killings of his wife and teen son last December in Van Nuys.

Viktor Glukhovskiy, 44, was arrested Friday morning on murder charges in the deaths of 39-year-old Natali Glukhovskiy and 13-year-old Alex Glukhovskiy. He was taken into custody after a judge issued a Ramey warrant for his arrest.

Glukhovskiy worked in the LAPD Security Services Division, police confirmed. His current status with the department was unclear.

Late on the night of Dec. 26, officers responded to an apartment at 13843 Oxnard St., where they found the bodies of Natali and Alex. Both had sustained deadly trauma.

Viktor Glukhovskiy had called 911 to report that he had just come home to find them dead. Neighbors who spoke to CBS2 at the time said they did not hear anything out of the ordinary that evening.

The exact cause and manner of their deaths have not been released. There was no word on a motive. Police had previously said that Glukhovskiy was cooperating with the investigation.

The case now goes to the L.A. County district attorney’s office, which will decide whether to file official charges against him. Glukhovskiy is being held on $2 million bail.