



— There may be no one having more fun at the Super Bowl than “Late, Late Show” host James Corden’s parents.

Malcolm and Margaret Corden were spotted dancing and cheering with the Los Angeles Rams cheerleaders at the Super Bowl Experience interactive theme park. The couple will be on the field for the Super Bowl this Sunday.

It’s not the first time the couple has gone to the Super Bowl. Corden sent his parents to Super Bowl 50 as “Late, Late Show” correspondents back in 2016.

CBS2’s Suzanne Marques, who is at the Super Bowl for the first time this year, asked them for their advice for covering the big event.

“Just enjoy it,” Margaret Corden said, while Malcolm Corden advised her to “keep it simple and succinct.”

The Los Angeles Rams will face off with the New England Patriots at the Super Bowl, which airs on CBS.