  • KCAL9On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    6:30 PMFamily Feud
    7:00 PMblack-ish
    7:30 PMblack-ish
    8:00 PMKCAL 9 News at 8PM
    9:00 PMKCAL 9 News at 9PM
    View All Programs
  • CBS2 LiveOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    7:00 PMInside Edition
    7:30 PMEntertainment Tonight
    8:00 PMMacGyver
    9:00 PMHawaii Five-0
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Rams, Super Bowl, Super Bowl 53, Super Bowl LIII, Trejo's Tacos

ATLANTA (CBSLA) — Danny Trejo brought his taco truck to Atlanta.

The truck features themed tacos for the Super Bowl.

“We have our steak asada taco. One of Danny’s favorites. We’re calling it the 99 this weekend.  We’ve got our chicken asada and that was named The Gurley. And of course Sean McVay. We don’t want to leave him out. So we got a mushroom asada taco is for the vegans and non-vegans alike and we’re calling that one The McVay,” said a food truck employee.

It is all part of the actor’s partnership with Los Angeles Tourism.

They are also giving away round-trip airfare to LA for two, tickets to Warner Bros. and a three-night stay to whoever gets the lucky golden taco.

“This is such a perfect opportunity. Atlanta is a new market for us. Last year we had 350,000 Atlantans come to LA and we want more and so once the Rams made the Super Bowl we were like this is such a perfect opportunity to partner with one of the biggest Rams fans who serves some of the best food in LA. Bring a little taste of LA to Atlanta,” said a spokesperson with Los Angeles Tourism.

The Come Feel the Love campaign is showing Southern hospitality LA style.

“Tacos are synonymous with Los Angeles so it only makes sense for us to be out here representing LA and serving tacos,” said the food truck employee.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s