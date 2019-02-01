ATLANTA (CBSLA) — Danny Trejo brought his taco truck to Atlanta.

The truck features themed tacos for the Super Bowl.

“We have our steak asada taco. One of Danny’s favorites. We’re calling it the 99 this weekend. We’ve got our chicken asada and that was named The Gurley. And of course Sean McVay. We don’t want to leave him out. So we got a mushroom asada taco is for the vegans and non-vegans alike and we’re calling that one The McVay,” said a food truck employee.

It is all part of the actor’s partnership with Los Angeles Tourism.

They are also giving away round-trip airfare to LA for two, tickets to Warner Bros. and a three-night stay to whoever gets the lucky golden taco.

“This is such a perfect opportunity. Atlanta is a new market for us. Last year we had 350,000 Atlantans come to LA and we want more and so once the Rams made the Super Bowl we were like this is such a perfect opportunity to partner with one of the biggest Rams fans who serves some of the best food in LA. Bring a little taste of LA to Atlanta,” said a spokesperson with Los Angeles Tourism.

The Come Feel the Love campaign is showing Southern hospitality LA style.

“Tacos are synonymous with Los Angeles so it only makes sense for us to be out here representing LA and serving tacos,” said the food truck employee.