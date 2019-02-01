HOLMBY HILLS (CBSLA) – Police are searching for two burglars who broke into an upscale home in the Holmby Hills neighborhood Thursday night and stole safe containing $300,000 worth of cash and valuables.

The burglary was reported at 9:20 p.m. in the 500 block of Mapleton Drive, adjacent to the famous Playboy Mansion. According to Los Angeles police, a man and a woman broke into the home and stole a safe containing $300,000 worth of cash, merchandise and money.

An employee of the homeowners was in the home at the time but was not hurt, police said.

No arrests have been made and immediate description of the suspects were released. Police said they are reviewing surveillance video of the break-in.