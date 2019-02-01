



– The United Way announced Thursday it will divvy out $1 million that were raised for low-income victims of the Woolsey and Hill fires to 11 nonprofit groups.

CBS2 and KCAL9, along with the Los Angeles Rams and United Way of Greater Los Angeles, helped raise $1.1 million in a day-long fundraising effort Nov. 14.

The money was being distributed in three phases. The first portion went to the Red Cross back in November. The remaining $1 million will be distributed in two phases over the coming months.

The money will go towards helping victims with “economic, emotional and housing support,” United Way said.

The 97,000-acre Woolsey Fire broke out south of Simi Valley on Nov. 8. It then jumped the south side of the 101 Freeway near Calabasas and spread into Malibu. The fire destroyed more than 1,500 structures and was responsible for three deaths. It was not fully contained until Nov. 21.

Here are a list of the nonprofit groups receiving the funding. You can still donate to the fire relief effort by clicking here or texting 2018fires to 41444.

— 211 LA County: First point of contact for individuals and families in need as a result of fires; provides referrals as appropriate; serving Los Angeles and Ventura Counties.

— Buddhist Tzu Chi Foundation: Financial, rental, food assistance for low-income families experiencing financial hardship as a result of fires; serving Los Angeles and Ventura Counties.

— Central Coast Alliance United for a Sustainable Economy (CAUSE): Financial assistance for farmworkers who lost wages due to fires; serving Ventura County.

— Community Career Development: Workforce development assistance for low-income individuals who are unemployed and underemployed as a result of fires; small business owners in need of assistance due to the fires; serving Los Angeles County.

— Habitat for Humanity of Greater Los Angeles: Vouchers for furnishings and other basic home necessities for low-income households that were damaged or displaced as a result of fires; urgent debris clean up and repairs for low-income households; serving Los Angeles County.

— Habitat for Humanity of Ventura County: Vouchers for furnishings and other basic home necessities for low-income households that were damaged or displaced as a result of fires; serving Ventura County.

— Instituto de Educación Popular del Sur de California (IDEPSCA): Financial assistance and health education for low-income domestic workers and day laborers that work in fire impacted areas and lost wages due to fires; serving Los Angeles County.

— Salvation Army: Long-term financial assistance for low-income families experiencing financial hardship as a result of fires; serving Los Angeles and Ventura Counties.

— Southeast Ventura County YMCA in association with California Strong: Financial and rental assistance for low-income families experiencing financial hardship as a result of fires; serving Los Angeles and Ventura Counties.

— The People Concern: Housing assistance for individuals who were experiencing homelessness in Malibu prior to and during fires; serving Los Angeles County.

— West Valley Counseling Center: Mental health services to low-income individuals and families experiencing emotional distress as a result of fires; serving Los Angeles and Ventura Counties.