



– A 15-year-old boy was arrested Thursday after he brought a gun and ammunition to Redlands East Valley High School.

The teen, who was not identified because he is a juvenile, placed his stepfather’s gun, along a magazine with ammunition, into his backpack and then took it to the school and showed it to a friend, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department reports.

That friend notified a school resource officer, who detained the suspect and seized the weapon.

Deputies then went to the suspect’s home, where they found and seized another gun belonging to the boy’s stepfather, the sheriff’s department said.

The teen was booked into juvenile hall on one felony count of possession of a firearm on a school campus. Deputies did not disclose if the suspect provided a motive for why he brought the gun to school.

It’s unclear if the boy’s stepfather will face charges.

In the weeks immediately following the February 2018 school massacre in Parkland, Fla., a slew of students were arrested across Southern California on allegations of making shooting threats against their schools. In several cases, weapons were found in their homes.