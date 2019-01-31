LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — CBS2 Anchor Suzanne Marques got a virtual tour of LA Stadium — the future home of the LA Rams.

State-of-the-art doesn’t begin to describe it. On the tour, she got to see the fancy upgrades, private four-people suites, the LED scoreboards, and many other amenities.

The stadium — located in Inglewood — won’t be open for another year and a half but this short tease makes the viewer and fan all the more excited.

Marques was given the tour by Rams Chief Operating Officer Kevin Demoff.

He started by showing her his favorite spot in the stadium — Level 8 Champion’s Plaza. The view is stunning: to the left, the ocean. To the right, Palos Verdes , Manhattan Beach, the South Bay. “In the other end zone, on a clear day,” he says, “you’ll be able to see downtown and snow-capped mountains.”