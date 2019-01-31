LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Most of the week, Los Angeles enjoyed temperatures in the 70s, so the UCLA men’s volleyball team got a major shock to the system when they traveled to Chicago Wednesday for two games.

Chicago hit a low of 23 below zero Wednesday, temperatures the UCLA men’s volleyball team just isn’t used to, to put it lightly. With even native Chicagoans finding this frigid weather much colder than usual, a team from balmy Los Angeles looked completely out of its element.

Players disembarked the bus with their faces fully covered, with one players donning a full face cover. Another player used his UCLA gear to cover up his mouth and nose, the misery apparent in his uncovered eyes.

The team bundled up as best as they could, even reaching out to other athletic departments at UCLA for help.

“We actually had to search the athletic department, actually borrowed what we have from the football team,” Coach John Speraw said. “We’re just not usually prepared for this out in California.”

The dangerously cold temperatures will continue for a second day Thursday.