Passenger Jet Hit By Lightning After Takeoff From LAXThe plane, which had 153 people aboard and was bound for JFK, was only airborne for about one hour.

Storm Brings Heavy Rain, Lightning Strikes, Hail To Southern CaliforniaHeavy rain and thunderstorms started early in Santa Barbara County, and moved into Ventura and Los Angeles counties during the morning commute.

Police Investigate Turkish Flags At Armenian SchoolsTurkish flags were hung early Tuesday morning at two Armenian schools in the San Fernando Valley, prompting a police investigation.

Man Arrested In Downtown LA Assault On 2 WomenThe suspect turned himself in to police Tuesday. The attack was caught on video.

Woman Found Dead In Griffith Park; Homicide Investigation LaunchedA woman's body was found Tuesday in Griffith Park, prompting a homicide investigation as police said it appeared foul play was involved.

Light Earthquake Rocks Northridge AreaThe magnitude-2.8 earthquake struck nearly two miles east-southeast of Northridge at 9:46 a.m.

Rare Bengal Cat Found Wandering In Riverside CountyThe cat found in Riverside appears to be an adult, with brown fur and the distinctive Bengal spotting. He also seems to be a rather big cat, possibly 12 pounds or more.

Anti-Semitic Graffiti Scrawled At Tarzana SynagoguePolice were investigating an act of anti-Semitic vandalism at a synagogue in Tarzana Wednesday.

Autopsy Performed For KTLA Anchor Chris Burrous, Cause Of Death Remains Under InvestigationAn autopsy has been completed on KTLA5 weekend anchor Chris Burrous, but a cause of death has not yet been determined.

Caught On Video: Man Punches Out 2 Women Defending Street Vendor In Downtown LAThe video shows both women tried to get up after being punched, but the man punched each one of them again, knocking them both to the ground, before running away.