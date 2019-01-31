



â€“Â April the GiraffeÂ is putting her faith in Tom Brady.

For the second year in a row, the Internet sensation has picked the Patriots to winÂ the Super Bowl.

Video from inside the giraffeâ€™s barn in upstate New York shows April debating the match up before she rests her head on top of the Patriots sign, indicating her faith that theyâ€™ll be bringing home the Vince Lombardi trophy from Super Bowl LIII.

â€œApril the Giraffe is proving to be quite loyal to our neighbors in New England,â€ Jordan Patch, owner of Animal Adventure Park, said. â€œEvery year, the park welcomes more guests from states like Massachusetts and Connecticut. We have a feeling theyâ€™ll like her prediction!â€

Aprilâ€™s pregnancy went viral in 2017, drawing more than 232 million YouTube live views during a seven-week period before she gave birth to Tajiri. April lives at Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville, N.Y.

Unfortunately for Patriots fans, April picked New England to win in last yearâ€™s Super Bowl. Hard to forget that they lost that one to the Philadelphia Eagles 41-33.