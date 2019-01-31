



â€“ Rams fans are taking the term “gearing up” to another level as the team reportedly raked in $3.5 million in online sales since Los Angeles punched its ticket to the Super Bowl.

In the 10 days following the NFC Championship, the Rams soldÂ the same amount of merchandise as the entire 2016 season â€“ the year the team returned to L.A â€“ according to Bloomberg,

Rams running back Todd GurleyÂ is the second-highest-selling player during the postseason for online sportswear retailer Fanatics, Bloomberg reports. Gurley’s Fanatics sales trail New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady.

The Rams face off against the Patriots on Feb. 3 at 3:30 p.m. on CBS2.