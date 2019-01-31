PACOIMA (CBSLA) — A violent end to a police pursuit Thursday night in Pacoima.

The driver crashed and rolled the car.

Two people were trapped inside and before the crash the driver sideswiped a car with a mother and son inside.

“Terrible because the impact is so big,” said Maria Masias, who along with her son Isaac were visibly shaken after the incident.

The woman is suspected of driving reckless and running from the LAPD in a possibly stolen car.

“I just felt a strong impact. I was in shock,” said Isaac.

Isaac rushed his mom out of the car. The seat belt left a burn mark on Maria’s neck.

Another car was also hit and passengers said they were going to the hospital to get checked out.

The woman was taken to a hospital with a broken arm along with a guy in the passenger seat who police suspect could be a known gang member.

The woman driver was booked for felony evading and police say she was possibly under the influence of some sort of substance.