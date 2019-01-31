LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) â€“ The animal house is turning into the Rams House as the Los Angeles Zoo offers ticket discounts for fans wearing team gear.
Anyone donning Rams apparel will receive a $4 discount on adult daytime tickets and a $3 discount on children’s daytime admission.
The offer is valid through Super Bowl Sunday.
Discounts are only available at the box office and limited to four tickets per gear-wearing fan.
Rampage already has some fans at the zoo, which posted a video of the Rams mascot greeting a group of actual rams.
Speaking of the animal kingdom, the Rams are getting some support from their animal kin at several zoos across the country.
At the Dallas Zoo, a baby gorilla namedÂ Saambili, whose mother was born at the L.A. Zoo, picked the Rams to win the Super Bowl.
While some chimps at the Fort Worth Zoo also predicted the Rams to top the Patriots.
If the apes’ selections weren’t enough, a hippo named Fiona at the Cincinnati Zoo also weighed in.
Tune in to CBS2 on Feb. 3 at 3:30 p.m. PST to see if the zoo animal were correct in picking the Rams over the Patriots.