



â€“ The animal house is turning into the Rams House as the Los Angeles Zoo offers ticket discounts for fans wearing team gear.

Anyone donning Rams apparel will receive a $4 discount on adult daytime tickets and a $3 discount on children’s daytime admission.

The offer is valid through Super Bowl Sunday.

Discounts are only available at the box office and limited to four tickets per gear-wearing fan.

Show your #LARams pride: wear your @RamsNFL gear to the #LAZoo and save on admission! From Weds 1/30 through Sun 2/3, anyone in Rams apparel will receive $4 off Adult daytime general admission and $3 off Child daytime general admission to the Zoo. 🐏🏈🎟️ https://t.co/sjtmISUyPH pic.twitter.com/RDhTwPwQcn — Los Angeles Zoo and Botanical Gardens (@LAZoo) January 30, 2019

Rampage already has some fans at the zoo, which posted a video of the Rams mascot greeting a group of actual rams.

Speaking of the animal kingdom, the Rams are getting some support from their animal kin at several zoos across the country.

At the Dallas Zoo, a baby gorilla namedÂ Saambili, whose mother was born at the L.A. Zoo, picked the Rams to win the Super Bowl.

It's gonna be…the @RamsNFL! Go ahead and place your bets. Saambili says. Tbh we're not really surprised, given that Saambili's mom was born at the @LAZoo. #SuperBowl @FortWorthZoo, we heard that Gus is betting on the Rams too. Did we just become BFFs?? pic.twitter.com/D3zUVx76r3 — Dallas Zoo (@DallasZoo) January 31, 2019

While some chimps at the Fort Worth Zoo also predicted the Rams to top the Patriots.

GO RAMS! Gus was hesitant to take the field, so mom Gracie stepped in and selected @RamsNFL to win the @SuperBowl (don't blink or you'll miss it at :30). Prognosticating is not our strong suit, so we're pleased to team up with @DallasZoo and cheer on our animal kin on Sunday. pic.twitter.com/Eizn9rCdvd — Fort Worth Zoo (@FortWorthZoo) January 31, 2019

If the apes’ selections weren’t enough, a hippo named Fiona at the Cincinnati Zoo also weighed in.

Fiona has picked a winner for Sunday’s big game! She was right last year, so we’ll see if that was just luck or if she has real selection skills! 🦛🏈 @RamsNFL @Patriots #EverythingWeGot #LARams #SBLIII #teamfiona pic.twitter.com/VGheYTfzZz — Cincinnati Zoo (@CincinnatiZoo) January 31, 2019

Tune in to CBS2 on Feb. 3 at 3:30 p.m. PST to see if the zoo animal were correct in picking the Rams over the Patriots.