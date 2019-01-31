Rams Fan Inks Super Bowl Victory Tattoo Before Big GameA die-hard Rams fan says he has no regrets about getting a tattoo proclaiming his team Super Bowl champions before the season even started.

Randy's Donuts Transformed Into 'LA Rams Donuts' Ahead Of Super BowlThe 33-foot doughnut sign is now bright yellow, and has “LA Rams” emblazoned on it, with the Nike swoosh in the middle. The building was also painted blue and now sports giant Rams and Nike logos on the sides.

LA-Area Boston Market Restaurants Briefly Change Name Ahead Of Super BowlPasser-byers will notice they have covered over a portion of their signage with a “Los Angeles” banner.

Fans Blue Over Lack Of Rams Jerseys With Official Super Bowl PatchFans were disappointed to find that the only adult jerseys with an official Super Bowl LIII patch that were available online were the gold and navy blue jerseys.

Female Football Player From East LA Community College To Star In Super Bowl CommercialAntoinette "Toni" Harris has overcome cancer and gender barriers, and now the free safety who wants to be the first woman to play in the NFL is starring in an ad that will air during the Super Bowl.

With Rams In The Super Bowl, Inglewood Is Back As Major Sports DestinationInglewood's revitalization as a sports destination has been years in the making, since the Lakers left the Forum in 1999 for its new, current home at Staples Center.

Small Army In Place To Protect Super Bowl FestivitiesA small army of security is in place to protect the 1 million visitors who have descended on Atlanta this week for the Super Bowl, and the events leading up to it.

Virtual Reality Takes Center Stage At Super Bowl ExperienceVirtual reality is taking football fans for a ride at the Super Bowl Experience fan expo.

Whose House: Rams Fans Fired Up For Super BowlFrom diehard fans catching flights to Atlanta to locals painting L.A. blue and gold, Rams supporters are ready to cheer on their team in the Super Bowl.

10-Year-Old 'Proves' Tom Brady Is A Cheater, Wins Science FairAce Davis won his school science fair after he found that the least-inflated ball he tested traveled the farthest distance.