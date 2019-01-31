Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA)Â â€” It wasn’t too long ago that Los Angeles landmarks lit up in Dodger blue for the World Series. Now it is the Rams’ turn as the team gets set to take on the New England Patriots in Super BowlÂ LIII this Sunday.
The landmarks displaying Rams’ blue include LA City Hall, Beverly Hills City Hall, LA Convention Center, LA Zoo, Union Station, Santa Monica Pier Ferris Wheel, US Bank Tower, Wilshire Grand and LA Coliseum.
The buildings will be lit in blue from Thursday night to Super Bowl Sunday at approximately 5:30 p.m. Pacific time.