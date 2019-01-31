  • KCAL9On Air

Filed Under:LA Rams, Rams, Super Bowl


LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) â€“ The cities of Boston and L.A. cannot seem to get enough of one another.

Jan. 30, 2019. (Courtesy photo)

The two faced off in the World Series just three months ago, and now they are sparring again in Super Bowl LIII.

In honor of the Rams taking on the Patriots this Sunday, several Boston Market restaurants in the L.A. area are temporarily changing their name to â€œLos Angeles Market.â€ They’ve also covered over a portion of their signage with a â€œLos Angelesâ€ banner.

Jan. 30, 2019. (Courtesy photo)

At least seven restaurants so far have â€œchangedâ€ their name in Burbank, Van Nuys, Downey, San Dimas, Lawndale, Rancho Cucamonga and Fullerton.

Several Boston Markets pulled a similar move back in October when the Dodgers took on the Red Sox.

During last yearâ€™s Super Bowl between the New England Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles, a Boston Market in Philadelphia changed its name to â€œPhilly Market.â€

