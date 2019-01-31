TORRANCE (CBSLA) — A sweet way to show off your Super Bowl spirit. Try a nacho or hot wing cake. Torrance Bakery has football fever.

For game day you can grab some cookies shaped like Rams helmets or jerseys featuring Jared Goff’s number 16.

And the bakery has some fancy football chocolate-covered strawberries.

“We do have some Patriots stuff. We’re not biased. We do have their stuff too as well but we do have plenty of Rams,” said Torrance Bakery manager Diana Aguirra.

The bakery recommends picking up game-day treats starting Friday but they are open both Saturday and Sunday.