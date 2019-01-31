



–Â Anaheim Police have announced the arrest of three teens they say are responsible for the Sept. 2018 shooting death of a 36-year-old Placentia man.

The deceased — Julio Cesar Munoz — was found near a trash dumpster with a single gunshot wound to the head on the morning of Sept. 29, authorities said.

Homicide detectives determined the shooting occurred around midnight in a cul-de-sac in the 1200 block of North Sunshine Way outside a factory party. Police describe factory parties as those held on a revolving basis, usually in industrial areas, where large groups gather – often to take part in illicit activities, such as inhaling nitrous oxide or “nos.”

Detectives said they interviewed dozens of witnesses and reviewed video footage and served approximately 20 search warrants before narrowing their suspects to Larry Robert Douglass II of Artesia, Johnathan Michael Rowe of Santa Ana and Zachary Jay Goemaat, also, of Santa Ana. All three suspects are 19 years old.

Police said Douglass and Rowe were arrested Wednesday without incident. Goemaat was arrested today, also without incident.

All three have been booked into the Anaheim Detention Facility for murder.

The suspects were transferred to the Orange County Jail where they are being held on $1 million bail.

Detectives remain tight-lipped on a possible motive but do not believe the murder is gang-related.

With the arrests in this case, there are no unsolved homicides in Anaheim for 2018. An arrest was made in each of seven homicides during the year.

“We treat every murder investigation with the same sense of duty and urgency,â€ Anaheim Police Department Sgt. Jeff Mundy said. â€œOur detectives doggedly work these cases until every lead is exhausted, regardless of how long it takes. We are happy to finally bring closure to Mr. Munoz’s family.”