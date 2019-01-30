LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – There’s not a whole lot to complain about lately if you’re a Los Angeles Rams fan, but that’s not stopping some diehards from venting over an apparent lack of jerseys with the official Super Bowl patch.

The Rams announced this week the team would be wearing its throwback blue and yellow jerseys for Sunday’s big game against the New England Patriots.

But fans were disappointed to find that the only adult jerseys with an official Super Bowl LIII patch that were available online were the gold and navy blue jerseys, similar to what the team wore in its St. Louis days.

That discovery didn’t go over too well with some.

@Fanatics where are the adult size throwback rams super bowl jerseys with patches? This is truly an embarrassment for your company and @OfficialNFLShop — GMathis (@DJStrat) January 30, 2019

@ArashMarkazi Who’s fault is it that there isn’t Rams throwback jerseys with the super bowl patches? @RamsNFL or @NFL meanwhile the patriots have 3 different jerseys with #SBLIII⁠ ⁠ patches on it. @nikestore @OfficialNFLShop? — Edo (@Ezstezz) January 30, 2019

The Official NFL Shop Twitter account responded to some of the criticism Monday.

“The current offering of the jersey has been approved by the NFL. Upon release of the Jersey we will make them available,” the NFL Shop tweeted.

Super Bowl LIII is set for Sunday in Atlanta.