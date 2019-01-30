INGLEWOOD (CBSLA) — Tupac Shakur used to say Inglewood was up to no good, but the city is enjoying a revival of sorts as the center of the Rams fan universe.

Inglewood, home to an estimated $5 billion dollar stadium being built for a team that will play in the Super Bowl this Sunday, has had Rams fans flocking to Randy’s Donuts all week as its iconic doughnut sign underwent a Rams makeover. Hundreds of fans are expected to return Wednesday for a Nike-hosted sendoff.

For LA, from LA. We partnered with @RandysDonutsLA for a landmark sendoff for our hometown team, @RamsNFL. Join us today from 2-6pm. 👀 pic.twitter.com/vWp9PtmLvd — Nike Los Angeles (@NikeLA) January 30, 2019

“I’ve seen [Inglewood] evolve into this, you know, wonderful city and now we got the Rams. Go Rams!” one woman said, breaking into a cheer.

Inglewood city employees are being allowed to wear Rams team jerseys all week.

“Inglewood is fired up,” mayor James Butts said.

Inglewood’s revitalization as a sports destination has been years in the making, since the Lakers left the Forum in 1999 for its new, current home at Staples Center.

“We have people coming from far away as Orange County to participate in everything that we do,” Butts said.

The Nike sendoff for the Rams happens between 2 and 6 p.m. Wednesday at Randy’s Donuts along Manchester Boulevard.

The Super Bowl airs Sunday on CBS.