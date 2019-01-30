ATLANTA (CBSLA) — As a CBS2 anchor, Suzanne Marques is used to sitting behind a desk.

Wednesday, she not only got the chance to tour Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium — site of Sunday’s Super Bowl LIII –she got to fly around the city without a plane.

Make that a virtual skydive.

Marques got to experience what is currently one of Atlanta’s most popular attractions — a virtual skydive that lets the user literally fly around Atlanta before touching down, all while only being;y a foot or so off the ground.

She’s at the Super Bowl Experience, an annual event at the Super Bowl’s host city since 1992. Described as “an interactive theme park,” Marques got to experience a virtual attraction created by CBS Sports.

After strapping in, she put on goggles which gives the user a 360-view from high above the ground. High enough that it was worthy of a couple of screams. “I’m going down,” she exclaimed, “I feel like I’m on a plane.”

Marques got to fly around a packed Mercedes-Benz Stadium and even hand over the game ball. “Oh my gosh, this is so cool!” she exclaimed. “The Stadium? Incredible!”

After handing the ball over to the ref she said, “That was so much fun! That was incredible. That made me feel like a little kid.”

She added, “I’m dying to see the Super Bowl now.”

