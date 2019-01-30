LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — A woman wants changes after her elderly mother, who has dementia, was allegedly dumped outside a locked healthcare facility in Long Beach.

After being hospitalized for a mental health issue on Jan. 13, 84-year-old Savina Genoese Zerbi was put in a taxi and sent back to the Regency Palms Healthcare Facility at about 2 a.m., according to Zerbi’s daughter, Costanza Genoese Zerbi.

“My mom has the cognitive abilities of a toddler,” Costanza Zerbi said. “It’s like taking a child and dumping him on the street in the middle of the night in an unsafe neighborhood – it’s insane. It’s criminal.”

Video shows the elderly woman banging on a door and windows outside of Regency Palms, and later walking through a dark alley in bathrobe and sandals. She was finally let in by a security guard about 25 minutes later.

Costanza Zerbi says she has filed a complaint against the hospital and the healthcare facility.

“I would just like to see the hospital operate in a more responsible way,” she said.

Neither the hospital or the Regency Palms Healthcare Facility have commented on the allegation.