LA HABRA (CBSLA) — Public works crews are working furiously to shore up a sinkhole that opened up in the middle of a La Habra condominium complex, ahead of a new round of storms this week.

The 100-foot-long, 15-foot deep sinkhole opened up just under a week ago in the Coyote Creek Neighborhood on Imperial Highway after a storm drain collapsed between two buildings. The sinkhole broke part of a sidewalk off and swallowed up grass and a few trees.

With several days of rain in the forecast, Orange County Public Works crews have been working late into the night, as homeowners and residents watch anxiously.

“I don’t feel safe here until everything is fixed,” homeowner Shahla Javadi said.

Her neighbor, Ashlee Escobar, is concerned that the work to shore up the hole could do more harm than help.

“I’m worried that whatever they’re doing is going to end up damaging the actual structures, and compromising the structures,” she said. “They say that we’re secure for right now, but I don’t know if anything they are going to do right now is going to hurt the houses.”

The official cause of the sinkhole is not yet known, but some crews say the underground channel may not have been properly waterproofed and collapsed under the weight of too much dirt made heavier by recent heavy rainfall.