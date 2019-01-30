  • KCAL9On Air

LA Rams, Los Angeles Rams, Rams, Super Bowl LIII

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – From diehard fans catching flights to Atlanta to locals painting Los Angeles blue and gold (figuratively and literally), Rams supporters are ready to cheer on their team in the Super Bowl.

As the big game draws closer, the excitement takes off at LAX as fans travel nearly 2,000 miles to the Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

“It’s just a wonderful time, so I’m so excited,” said Michelle Hadley, who wore a hat with the NFL logo and a shirt with a football across the front, before boarding her red-eye flight to Georgia. “I live in Hermosa Beach, originally from the East Coast, but I’m going for the Rams.”

Not far away at Randy’s Donuts in Inglewood, it was clear Rams fans have faith in their team.

Emily Ruder said despite what her friend Joe Giampaoli thinks, her team will be returning to L.A. victorious.

“It’s gonna be a great game, and Pats are gonna win, of course” Giampaoli said.

“Not this time. Rams got this one for sure!” Ruder said.

In North Hollywood, Rams fans got to indulge their sweet tooth and show their team spirit with Rams-inspired desserts at Cream.

“We’re in a great town with L.A. Rams fans, so we created a blue ice cream cone, put vanilla ice cream on it and Captain Crunch,” said owner David Zeichick.

Even schools are showing their support for the Rams.

John Adams Middle School in South L.A. is home of the Patriots, but they’re planning an event later this week to change their name to Rams.

The Rams take on the New England Patriots on Feb. 3 on CBS2.

