  • KCAL9On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:30 AMAmerica's Court with Judge Ross
    11:00 AMJudge Judy
    11:30 AMJudge Judy
    12:00 PMKCAL 9 News at Noon
    1:00 PMHot Bench
    View All Programs
  • CBS2 LiveOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 2 News at 11:00am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Earthquake, Northridge

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A micro earthquake struck the Northridge area at 9:46 a.m. Wednesday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. No injuries or damage were initially reported.

The magnitude-2.8 earthquake struck nearly two miles east-southeast of Northridge at 9:46 a.m.

The quake strikes just after the 25-year anniversary of the destructive Northridge earthquake. That quake caused billions of damage and killed 57 people on Jan. 17, 1994.

This is a breaking news story. More information will be added as it comes in.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s