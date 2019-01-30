LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A micro earthquake struck the Northridge area at 9:46 a.m. Wednesday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. No injuries or damage were initially reported.

The magnitude-2.8 earthquake struck nearly two miles east-southeast of Northridge at 9:46 a.m.

The quake strikes just after the 25-year anniversary of the destructive Northridge earthquake. That quake caused billions of damage and killed 57 people on Jan. 17, 1994.

This is a breaking news story. More information will be added as it comes in.