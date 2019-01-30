TEMPLE CITY (CBSLA) — A Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy is recovering Wednesday after suffering a head injury during a struggle with a drunk suspect.

The deputy had been responding to a call of a possible drunk man just before 6 p.m. Tuesday in the 5600 block of Rosemead Boulevard in Temple City. When the deputy tried to detain the man, both of them fell down a flight of stairs.

The deputy suffered a head injury and was taken to County-USC Medical Center.

The suspect was taken into custody and also taken to a hospital with minor injuries, authorities said.