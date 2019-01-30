TARZANA (CBSLA) – Police were investigating an act of anti-Semitic vandalism at a synagogue in Tarzana Wednesday.

City Councilman Bob Blumenfield tweeted that hateful, profane graffiti was scrawled at the Mishkan Torah synagogue at 5552 Reseda Blvd., near Ventura Boulevard.

I’ve been notified that someone vandalized the walls of the Mishkan Torah Synagogue in Tarzana with anti-Semitic graffiti. We await news from @LAPD about their investigation, and my staff and I stand ready to assist if there is anything we can do to help. pic.twitter.com/qsM3fmPiu4 — Bob Blumenfield (@BobBlumenfield) January 31, 2019

“It’s really hurtful, I mean to all the members here, they’re being hurt with such a thing that somebody passed by a synagogue and wrote such a thing on the wall. It’s hurtful,” said Executive Director Rabbi Shomo Haghighi.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the vandalism was reported about 9:55 a.m. Tuesday, the same day it emerged that Turkish flags were hung at two Armenian schools in the San Fernando Valley. School administrations and local leaders are condemning the acts, affirming it’s disrespectful to victims’ families of the Armenian genocide.

The Turkish Ottoman Empire is blamed for the deaths of more than one million Armenians about a century ago. Turkey denies allegations of genocide. Blumenfield said he was awaiting news from the LAPD about the synagogue graffiti and that he and his staff “stand ready to assist if there is anything we can do to help.”

No suspect information has been released and no arrests have been made in either incident.