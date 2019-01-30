  • KCAL9On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:30 PM2 Broke Girls
    12:00 AMMike & Molly
    12:30 AMMike & Molly
    01:00 AMFunny You Should Ask
    01:30 AMCelebrity Page
    View All Programs
  • CBS2 LiveOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMComics Unleashed
    02:05 AMPaid Program
    02:35 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Anti-Semitic, Synagogue, Tarzana

TARZANA (CBSLA) – Police were investigating an act of anti-Semitic vandalism at a synagogue in Tarzana Wednesday.

City Councilman Bob Blumenfield tweeted that hateful, profane graffiti was scrawled at the Mishkan Torah synagogue at 5552 Reseda Blvd., near Ventura Boulevard.

“It’s really hurtful, I mean to all the members here, they’re being hurt with such a thing that somebody passed by a synagogue and wrote such a thing on the wall. It’s hurtful,” said Executive Director Rabbi Shomo Haghighi.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the vandalism was reported about 9:55 a.m. Tuesday, the same day it emerged that Turkish flags were hung at two Armenian schools in the San Fernando Valley. School administrations and local leaders are condemning the acts, affirming it’s disrespectful to victims’ families of the Armenian genocide.

RELATED: Police Investigate Turkish Flags At Armenian Schools

The Turkish Ottoman Empire is blamed for the deaths of more than one million Armenians about a century ago. Turkey denies allegations of genocide. Blumenfield said he was awaiting news from the LAPD about the synagogue graffiti and that he and his staff “stand ready to assist if there is anything we can do to help.”

No suspect information has been released and no arrests have been made in either incident.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s