LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Police need the public’s help to catch a man who was caught on video punching out two women in downtown Los Angeles.

The LAPD says the altercation happened in the area of 6th and Spring Street on Friday night. The man, in a gray shirt and dark pants, is seen punching two separate women on a crowded sidewalk.

The video shows both women tried to get up after being punched, but the man punched each one of them again, knocking them both to the ground, before running away.

“Someone knows him, and we would like to be one of those people,” the LAPD said in a tweet with the video.

Attention Los Angeles — this guy brutally punched two women at a hotdog stand on Jan. 26 in the area of 6th & Spring. Someone knows him, and we would like to be one of those people. If you have any info contact Detective Gonzalez 213-996-1851 (after hours contact 213-486-6606). pic.twitter.com/DN1Og1lToM — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) January 29, 2019

The father of one of the women had posted the video on Facebook, saying they two had been standing up for a street vendor the man was hassling.

Anyone with information about the man’s identity can contact LAPD Detective Gonzalez at (213) 996-1851.