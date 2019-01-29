INGLEWOOD (CBSLA) — Randy’s Donuts is now “LA Rams Donuts” after the iconic doughnut sign greeting all planes arriving at LAX was repainted in Rams blue and yellow.

The 24-hour doughnut stand already has a huge following with its prime position in the flight path of flights arriving at Los Angeles International Airport and traffic going by on the 405 Freeway. But Rams fans from all over Southern California are making plans to visit and take pictures with the newly-painted doughnut sign.

The 33-foot doughnut sign is now bright yellow, and has “LA Rams” emblazoned on it, with the Nike swoosh in the middle. The building was also painted blue and now sports giant Rams and Nike logos on the sides.

Even though the giant yellow doughnut sign is now visible to anyone flying into LAX, driving by on the 405 Freeway or on Manchester Boulevard in Inglewood — where the shop is located, not far from the new stadium being built for the Rams — Randy’s Donuts is hosting a reveal party on Wednesday.

World Famous tourist attraction Randy’s Donuts in Inglewood gets a LA Rams makeover for the Super Bowl. photo via Desi L. pic.twitter.com/VtRya865TX — Grassroots Raena (@RaenaGranberry) January 29, 2019

With the Rams meeting the New England Patriots at the Super Bowl, Randy’s Donuts partnered with Nike to make the change in the week up to the game. Since they opened in 1953, Randy’s Donuts has previously covered up its iconic doughnut sign for previous events, but has never painted it completely – until now.

The Super Bowl airs Sunday on CBS.