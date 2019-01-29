LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — They’re saving lives while supporting the home team: Los Angeles city firefighters are now allowed to wear Rams hats on duty.

Chief Ralph Terrazas of the Los Angeles Fire Department approved the policy ahead of Super Bowl LIII, where the Rams will take on the New England Patriots at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The LAFD demonstrated the policy on its social media accounts, posting a picture of crewmembers at Fire Station 61 in the Miracle Mile neighborhood wearing their Rams gear.

With @LAFDChief approval @LAFD crews are authorized to wear personally-purchased @RamsNFL hats instead of #LAFD caps, as a gesture of support for the #SuperBowl bound team. Task Force 61, proud protectors of L.A's #MiracleMile make it clear Fire Station 61 is a #RamsHouse! pic.twitter.com/SQ2tvnsAeX — LAFD Talk (@LAFDtalk) January 28, 2019

The policy notes that the department is not providing the Rams gear; rather the hats must be purchased by the firefighters themselves.

The LAFD announced a similar show of support back in October when the Los Angeles Dodgers reached the World Series.

The Rams also wore hats supporting the LAFD and several other local police and fire agencies back in November, following the twin tragedies of the Woolsey and Hill Fires and the deadly mass shooting at the Borderline Bar and Grill in Thousand Oaks.

Honoring the Ventura County FD, Ventura County Sheriff, LA County FD, LAFD, California Highway Patrol + LAPD with today’s hats. Thank you for your tireless efforts + bravery. #LATogether pic.twitter.com/XkoOMHMZO2 — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) November 19, 2018

The hats may have been good luck: the Rams defeated the Chiefs 54-51 that night in a history-making Monday Night Football win.

Chief Terrazas also has a friendly wager with Boston fire chief Joe Finn: the losing city’s fire chief will wear the winner’s jersey and fly their team flags from a fire station and fire engine.