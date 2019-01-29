LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — They’re saving lives while supporting the home team: Los Angeles city firefighters are now allowed to wear Rams hats on duty.
Chief Ralph Terrazas of the Los Angeles Fire Department approved the policy ahead of Super Bowl LIII, where the Rams will take on the New England Patriots at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
The LAFD demonstrated the policy on its social media accounts, posting a picture of crewmembers at Fire Station 61 in the Miracle Mile neighborhood wearing their Rams gear.
The policy notes that the department is not providing the Rams gear; rather the hats must be purchased by the firefighters themselves.
The LAFD announced a similar show of support back in October when the Los Angeles Dodgers reached the World Series.
The Rams also wore hats supporting the LAFD and several other local police and fire agencies back in November, following the twin tragedies of the Woolsey and Hill Fires and the deadly mass shooting at the Borderline Bar and Grill in Thousand Oaks.
The hats may have been good luck: the Rams defeated the Chiefs 54-51 that night in a history-making Monday Night Football win.
Chief Terrazas also has a friendly wager with Boston fire chief Joe Finn: the losing city’s fire chief will wear the winner’s jersey and fly their team flags from a fire station and fire engine.