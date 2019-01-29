Filed Under:LA Rams, Rams, Super Bowl

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The L.A. Rams will be hoping they can garner some measure of good luck when they go with throwback jerseys against the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl in Atlanta.

On Sunday, the Rams will be donning their vintage royal blue and sunshine yellow jerseys, which they last regularly wore when Kurt Warner and Co. won Super Bowl XXXIV in 2000, which was also held in Atlanta.

Lorenzo Neal, full back for the Tennessee Titans, carries the ball over the line for a touchdown against the St. Louis Rams during Super Bowl XXXIV on Jan. 30, 2000 in, Atlanta, Georgia. The Rams won the game 23-16. (Getty Images)

After winning that game, the Rams switched to their current color scheme of blue, white and gold. Two seasons later, in 2002, and in their new colors, the Rams lost the Super Bowl XXXV to none other than Tom Brady and the Patriots.

They haven’t returned to the big game since, until this year.

This will be the seventh time this season the Rams have gone with their throwback jerseys. According to CBS Sports, the Rams have worn throwback jerseys for six home games, including their playoff win over the Dallas Cowboys.

The Rams were able to choose the throwback design because the NFC was designated as the home team in Super Bowl LIII, CBS Sports reports.

