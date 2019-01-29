ARIZONA (CBSLA) — Rams fan Kenneth Dunham, who lives in Arizona, got a tattoo on his arm that proclaims the Rams as Super Bowl champions this year.

He says he is 100 percent sure the team is going to win.

“When Gurley runs the ball 15 plus times we’re undefeated. When Aaron Donald gets a sack we’re undefeated. So I have complete faith in the Rams. We’re going to win this game,” said Dunham.

When asked what Dunham would do if things didn’t go his way, Dunham said he was just showing his Rams spirit.

The idea of losing hasn’t crossed his mind.