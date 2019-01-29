LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Famous LA hot dog stand Pink’s is going blue in support of the Rams, who are now preparing for their first Super Bowl appearance in 17 years.

The 79-year-old stand, famous for its bright pink awning and the lines of fans that regularly wrap around the block for one of their hot dogs, has gone all in for the Los Angeles Rams before they face off with the New England Patriots in Atlanta.

The pink awning has now been replaced with a blue banner that says “Pink’s Turns Blue & Gold For the Rams!!!” in gold type, and the brick stand has been painted in blue and gold. Employees have shed their pink T-shirts and caps for blue ones that say “Pink’s Loves Los Angeles Rams.”

The stand also features a photo booth area, where people can pose as a Pink’s hot dog in a Rams jersey.

However, it’s not the first time Pink’s has gone blue – they have also done so for the Dodgers, who made it to the World Series in 2017 and 2018.

The Super Bowl airs this Sunday on CBS.