  • KCAL9On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMThe People's Court
    4:00 PMKCAL 9 News at 4PM
    5:00 PMThe People's Court
    6:00 PMFamily Feud
    6:30 PMFamily Feud
    View All Programs
  • CBS2 LiveOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMJudge Judy
    4:30 PMJudge Judy
    5:00 PMCBS 2 News at 5:00pm
    6:00 PMCBS 2 News at 6:00pm
    View All Programs

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti is scheduled for a press conference at 5 p.m. today where it is rumored that he could be announcing a run for president of the United States in the 2020 election.

(credit: Denise Poon/CBS2)

The press conference at City Hall will be streamed live on CBSLA’s Facebook page and on CBS 2 News.

The Democratic field for the primaries is already getting crowded. The list so far of major candidates and exploratory committees includes Kamala Harris, Julian Castro, Tulsi Gabbard, Kirsten Gillibrand and Elizabeth Warren.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s