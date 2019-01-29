LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti is scheduled for a press conference at 5 p.m. today where it is rumored that he could be announcing a run for president of the United States in the 2020 election.

The press conference at City Hall will be streamed live on CBSLA’s Facebook page and on CBS 2 News.

The Democratic field for the primaries is already getting crowded. The list so far of major candidates and exploratory committees includes Kamala Harris, Julian Castro, Tulsi Gabbard, Kirsten Gillibrand and Elizabeth Warren.