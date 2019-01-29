LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The L.A. County Board of Supervisors is expected to pass a motion Tuesday challenging new Sheriff Alex Villanueva’s decision to rehire a deputy sheriff who was fired two years ago over allegations of domestic abuse.

In 2016, Deputy Sheriff Caren Carl Mandoyan was fired by then-Sheriff Jim McConnell after a fellow deputy alleged Mandoyan grabbed her by the neck, tried to break into her home twice, sent her harassing text messages and admitted to listening to her conversations, according to the Los Angeles Times. A county appeals board heard evidence in the case and upheld Mandoyan’s dismissal.

Mandoyan was never criminally charged in the case.

Despite his firing, Mandoyan played a key role in Villanueva’s election campaign last year in which he narrowly defeated McConnell. Mandoyan allegedly helped convince deputies to rally behind Villanueva, the Times reports. He even served as Villanueva’s driver during the campaign and appeared on-stage at his swearing-in ceremony in December.

After Villanueva’s victory, he reinstated Mandoyan.

Speaking before the Sheriff Civilian Oversight Commission last week, Villanueva defended the reinstatement. He questioned the credibility of the accuser, saying the fact that she waited nearly a year to report her claims and her decision to quit the department just before she was about to testify were “big warning signs.”

Supervisor Kathryn Barger, the lead author on the motion, along with Supervisor Sheila Kuehl, expressed alarm over Villanueva’s comments last week that the move was justified, the Los Angeles Times reported Monday.

“The deputy’s discharge was based on documented evidence and the grounds for termination were upheld by the Civil Service Commission,” Kuehl wrote in the motion to be considered Tuesday. “However, at a recent Civilian Oversight Commission hearing, the Sheriff revealed that his actions were based on his own personal doubts about the accuser’s credibility and time lapses between the alleged crimes and the report made.”

The vote is mostly symbolic. The board of supervisors have little direct control over Villanueva.

“The reinstatement and the reasoning for it sends a disturbing message that a crime victim should not be believed based on the timing of the allegations and one person’s doubt about his or her credibility,” Kuehl added in her motion.

The motion calls for the county’s five supervisors to send a joint letter to Villanueva expressing their concern and asking the sheriff to reconsider the reinstatement. It would also direct county counsel to examine the procedures the supervisors can take in navigating conflicts with the sheriff.

LASD spokesman Capt. Darren Harris said Villanueva is aware of the motion but declined to comment on it.

