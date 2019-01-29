CHICAGO (CBSLA) – A series regular on the hit show “Empire” was injured in an attack on a Chicago street early Tuesday morning that police are investigating as a possible hate crime.

The victim, identified to CBS Chicago as 36-year-old Jussie Smollett, was brutally attacked while walking in downtown Chicago at around 2 a.m.

Police officials told CBS Chicago that two suspects yelled homophobic slurs at Smollett before attacking him, pouring a chemical substance on him and then wrapping a rope around his neck.

Smollett was able to transport himself to Northwestern Hospital in good condition, police said. He has since been released from the hospital.

There have been no arrests in the case so far.

“Given the severity of these allegations, we are taking the investigation very seriously and treating it as a possible hate crime,” the Chicago Police Department wrote in a statement. “Detectives are currently working to gather video, identify potential witnesses and establish an investigative timeline.”

Smollett has been a series regular on “Empire,” now in its fifth season.

In the show, Smollett plays a gay man, but he also identifies as gay in real life. Show creator Danny Strong took to Twitter to express his support for Smollett:

“I’m deeply horrified and saddened by the racist and homophobic attacks against @JussieSmollett. He is a kind and profoundly talented soul whom I respect with all my heart. The terror of racism and homophobia has no place in our society, it is the most indecent way to live. Whoever did this, do not forget that you are nothing but hate filled cowards while Jussie’s talent and activism will continue to shine a bright light on to the world for decades to come.”

Costar Vivicia A. Fox also offered her condolences:

“I’m just now hearing the news about the senseless hate attack on my #EMPiRE Nephew @JussieSmollett IM SO ANGRY AND HURT ABOUT THIS! THIS MUST STOP!! SPREAD LOVE NOT HATE! PRAYERS UP TO U NEPHEW!”

The group GLAAD also released a statement which read, “Jussie is a true champion for LGBTQ people and is beloved by the community and allies around the world.”