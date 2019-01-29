DIAMOND BAR (CBSLA) — Investigators are in a quiet Diamond Bar neighborhood, where a man was found stabbed to death in his own home.

A call to 911 at about 3 p.m. Tuesday reported finding the 69-year-old man fatally stabbed inside a home in the 21200 block of Trigger Lane in Diamond Bar. The man, who had been stabbed several times in the upper body, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives scoured the neighborhood for hours, and no weapon was found at the scene. It’s not clear if the man was targeted or the victim of a robbery.

The person who found the man was described only as a resident of the home.

The man’s name has not been released.