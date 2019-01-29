LAFAYETTE, Ind. (CBS Local) — A boy who was having a “really bad day” and had “tons of homework” recently called a 911 dispatcher in Indiana with a math emergency.

“I had a really bad day and, I just don’t know,” the boy said at the start of the call, which was posted to the department’s official twitter account.

Our dispatchers never know what the next call might be.They train for many emergency situations, homework help is not one they plan for. We don't recommend 911 for homework help but this dispatcher helped a young boy out and brightened his day.@PoliceOne @apbweb @wlfi @WTHRcom pic.twitter.com/w3qCYfJP7O — LafayetteINPolice (@LafayetteINPD) January 25, 2019

Antonia Bundy, who works for the Lafayette Police Department, answered the Jan. 14 call and decided to help.

“What happened at school that made you have a bad day?” Bundy asked.

“I just have tons of homework,” the boy, who has not been identified, responded.

It turns out the boy needed help in math, specifically fractions, which he described as “so hard.” Bundy patiently helped him solve the math problem.

Afterward, he thanked her.

“I’m sorry for calling you, but I really needed help,” the boy said.

“You’re fine, we’re always hear to help,” Bundy responded.

A spokesman said while the department does not recommend calling 911 for homework help, there was no danger to the public.

“That day there happened to be five dispatchers working at the same time, and only two dispatchers were taking calls,” Sgt. Matt Gard told BuzzFeed News. “Had other emergency calls come in, we had other dispatchers available to taking calls.”