LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Important disaster recovery deadlines are coming this week for those affected by the Woolsey Fire in Los Angeles County.

Residents and businesses whose homes or property were damaged by the Woolsey Fire have until Thursday, Jan. 31 to apply for aid from the Federal Emergency Management Agency and U.S. Small Business Administration.

FEMA grants do not have to be repaid and are non-taxable. They do not affect eligibility for any other federal benefits. In addition to funds for home repairs, residents may be eligible for rental assistance and other benefits. Find more information here.

Residents must also notify Los Angeles County about debris removal. The deadline to either opt-in or opt-out of the government-sponsored Fire Debris Removal Program is also Thursday.

Attention all L.A. County residents affected by the #WoolseyFire: Important deadlines are coming soon. For more info and useful resources, visit https://t.co/7d5g2ilYOB. pic.twitter.com/dLYdp56s34 — Los Angeles County (@CountyofLA) January 29, 2019

The Woolsey Fire – which broke out Nov. 8 in Ventura County and quickly spread into Los Angeles County – scorched 96,949 acres, killed three civilians, injured three firefighters, destroyed 1,643 structures and damaged 364 others.

The blaze was fully contained Nov. 21.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)