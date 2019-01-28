MARINA DEL REY (CBSLA) – A liquid nitrogen spill forced the closure of the emergency room at Cedars-Sinai Marina Del Rey Hospital Monday morning.

Hazmat crews responded to the spill at around 8:30 a.m. at the hospital located at 4650 Lincoln Blvd., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. There were no immediate reports of injuries.

The cause and exact location of the spill were not confirmed. The ER was closed and the hospital’s ambulance entrance was also effected, the fire department said. It’s unclear if any other parts of the hospital were evacuated.

Hazmat crews were preparing to enter the spill area with special equipment.

Traffic on Mindanao Way between the 90 Freeway and Lincoln Boulevard was effected and drivers were advised to avoid the area.